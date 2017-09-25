Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Kaley Cuoco isn’t done being a chameleon when it comes to her hair. The Big Bang Theory star has rocked a pixie cut and hot pink hair in the past, and she exclusively tells Us Weekly that she’s always down to experiment.



“Just blink and it might be blue or something,” the 31-year-old actress told Us at the launch of Panera Bread’s new Craft Beverage station in Studio City. “I always do something stupid to it. It's hair! It grows back.”



Jason Merritt/Getty

Cuoco is currently sporting a lob and is enjoying having her own natural hair for once. “I'm happy with this length,” she explained. “I have no extensions in, it's all me, which feels really good.”

While she gets glammed up for public events, the equestrian said she keeps it low-maintenance when she’s not working. “I absolutely love makeup,” Kaley said. “I don't wear a ton, I obviously am today, but not in normal day life, but I actually enjoy it. I like knowing I have it. I have every makeup brush you could ever imagine. I don't even use them. I like looking at them.”

Her go to beauty essentials? “Kiehl's lipgloss for sure,” she shared. “I always have mascara, always, always, always, but I think just the lipgloss and sunscreen for sure!”

Kaley has been kissing her new boyfriend Karl Cook these days, and revealed that they enjoy making dinners together. “My boyfriend cooks too and he's an amazing, amazing cook, so we love to go to the grocery store. I'm one of those weirdos who actually likes to buy my own ingredients,” she said, adding that she’s over the moon for her new man.

“I couldn't be happier. I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him,” she told Us.



