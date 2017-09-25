Getty Images

Embracing her new look! Although Kate Hudson first wore a blonde wig after shaving her head for a movie role, the actress decided to go au naturel during the premiere of her film Marshall at the Urbanworld Film Festival in NYC on Friday, September 23.



Hudson turned heads in a silver, one-shouldered gown from her friend and designer Stella McCartney’s collection, which she accessorized with a silver clutch and big diamond earrings.



J. Countess/WireImage

Another accessory was her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, who also joined the 38-year-old actress on the red carpet. Hudson revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she’s actually liking her super short new look that she cut for her role in Sister, which is being directed by Sia. "I like the ease of it, you know what I mean?," she said. "When I looked at the hair when it came off I was like you know this is … I’m so happy this is gone. It was a lot of wear and tear on that."



“You can get caught up in the fact that, 'Oh no, what happens if the identity that people see me as is like gone?' I just don't care, I just don't think about stuff like that so, for me, I was just excited to get rid of all the old hair,” she continued.

And while she was all glammed up Friday, Hudson showed off a more casual look Saturday as she jetted out of JFK, choosing a black pair of deconstructed sweats by n:Philanthropy and a hat.

