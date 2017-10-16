Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pretty in pink for Paddington Bear! During a surprise appearance at Paddington Train Station on Monday, October 16, pregnant Kate Middleton wore a blush Orly Kiely Rose Flower dress that barely showed off her tiny baby bump.



The dress from the Irish designer featured embossed floral appliqués, with black velvet piping around the neck and waistline. The midi length dress showed off the 35-year-old Duchess’ toned legs, who did an impromptu dance with the furry bear from the beloved book series. The fashion line doesn’t make maternity wear, but since Kate is still early in her pregnancy, she can still wear non-maternity clothes with no problem.

JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty

Orly Kiely is available to shop online and also has brick and mortar stores in New York City and London, and it’s not the first time the Duchess chose to wear the Irish designer. She also wore Orly Kiely in for appearances in 2012 and 2015. The fashion line doesn’t make maternity wear, but since Kate is still small, she can still wear non-maternity clothes with no problem. Seems she’s fond of the designer’s sleek silhouettes and retro-meets-modern vibe.

And although Prince William’s wife is expecting her third child, she’s still wearing her heels. The Duchess chose a black pair of pumps with block heels and a simple black clutch for her outing. She also showed off a slightly shorter hairstyle than we saw during her last public appearance on October 10 for World Mental Health Day, but she may have just curled her hair more.

It appears Kate’s dress isn’t currently available, so Stylish rounded up some lookalike non-maternity and maternity versions to shop below.

Destination Lace Detail Maternity Dress



The empire waist leaves plenty of room for your bump, $44.97.

Express Mock Neck Lace Midi Dress



The vintage details will make you feel like a princess, $52.80.

White House Black Market Ryker Knit Sleeveless Sweater Fit-and-Flare Dress



The ruffled mock neck and sleeves get a fresh touch with black trim. Bonus: the black piping around the waist is figure flattering, $398.

H&M MAMA Ruffle Trimmed Dress



Emphasize your baby belly with ruffles around the empire waist of this dress, $19.99.

ASOS Lace Scallop T-Shirt Midi Bodycon Dress



The floral detail is not only similar to the print on the Duchess’ dress, it’s downright adorable, $38.

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.