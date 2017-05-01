The California Gurl has arrived. Katy Perry, who is a co-chair at this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, turned heads at the star-studded event in NYC on Monday, May 1.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The “Bon Appetit” singer, 32, matched the red carpet in a scarlet tulle dress by John Galliano with a matching, custom Maison Margiela embroidered coat and veil, which covered her face. She also accessorized with three large diamond rings.

Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Perry remained cautious as she passed photographers, walking slowly up the stairs while holding her long train. This year, attendees were asked to rock ensembles in honor of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo at the event.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“V excited to be cohosting and performing at The Met tomorrow! Can't wait to serve you guys lewks and lungs,” the star tweeted on Sunday.

Last year, Perry wore a black Moschino gown to celebrate the museum’s Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology theme.

