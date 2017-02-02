Kendall Jenner on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images

Remember that time Kendall Jenner took to the streets of NYC in a sheer bodysuit that flaunted her nipples, then Instagrammed the look, censoring the snap with pizza emojis? Well, she sure does, and she shared the inspiration behind the whole extravaganza via her app.

Describing the start of the day last summer — June 21, to be exact — Jenner, 21, wrote on kendallj.com, "My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey [Baldwin] and Gigi [Hadid] before I left to meet them and was like, 'Is this too much?' They wrote back, 'It's kind of a lot, but if you're into it, go for it!'"

Of course, it wasn't as simple as that. "Later, we were photographed by the paps when we were walking around the city and the internet freaked out about how see-through the look was," the Estée Lauder brand ambassador continued.

zaza A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 5, 2016 at 8:45pm PDT

So when she finally decided to share the pic that started it all with the world, she went for playfulness: "As far as the pizza emojis go, when I decided to Instagram the picture, I could've covered my nipples with anything, but I chose them as a little nod to Pizza Boys (the DJ/friend group I'm part of)." (You can read a little more about Jenner's music-obsessed BFF group here.)



Now, about the fact that she took the picture at all, the Vogue darling explained, "I don't know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice! :)."

