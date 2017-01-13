Currently at #TheMasterClass Dubai. #MakeupByMario #KimKardashian ❤ A photo posted by themasterclass (@themasterclass) on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:45am PST

Back to work! Kim Kardashian acted as makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s model for his Master Class in Dubai on Friday, January 13. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared a few Snapchats from the event, including one that showed a crowd full of aspiring pros and beauty lovers alike. “Hi MasterClass 🎨 # Dubai,” she captioned the shot. Instagram user @kimksnapchats also managed to secure a few videos from the event. The Kimoji entrepreneur, clad in a plain white tank, ripped light-wash denim jeans and heels, expressed that she was excited to be at the job. “Let’s hope that Mario does a good job,” she joked.

Throughout the class (where tickets went from $528.48 to $1,667.94), Dedivanovic covered some of his signature techniques, business insights on client-artist relationships, his do’s and don’ts, as well as personal anecdotes from working with Kardashian for over 10 years, according to themasterclass.com. Each participant received a meet and greet as well as a photo with the pair, along with a gift bag containing over $3,000 worth of products selected by Dedivanovic himself. It’s highly likely that the bag contains goods from Anastasia Beverly Hills and Kylie Cosmetics, as Kardashian Snapchatted palettes from both brands during the tutorial.

While the Selfish author got glammed up, she told the audience that North, 3, has already developed a love for beauty. “I have so many brushes and so much makeup, and now my daughter loves makeup,” Kardashian revealed, per a @kimksnapchats clip. “She has her own set.”

Once Dedivanovic was done working his magic, he praised his client for being a magnificent model. “This is why I love her,” he said, according to a separate @kimksnapchats video. “She’s literally a doll to work with, and she’s the perfect canvas for a makeup artist.”

