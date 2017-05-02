Even when she’s not shocking us, she’s shocking us! Kim Kardashian surprised fans by showing up to the 2017 Met Gala in a simple white Vivienne Westwood dress.
The reality star, 36, made a statement by not wearing any jewelry at all following her October 2016 Paris robbery.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s toned figure was on full display in the fitted dress, which featured a strapless top tied in the middle. She kept her hair sleek and simple with a middle part and went for low-key glam with a flattering nude lip.
The toned-down look was a departure from some of her past Met Gala ensembles — last year she wore a futuristic silver dress with a thigh-high split — and though some people liked the change, not everyone was a fan.
“Kim Kardashian, you've failed me 😐 #MetGala,” one person tweeted, while another added: “Kim Kardashian is dressed like she's going to her baby shower. Do not lie about that look. It's dry AF. #metgala.”
