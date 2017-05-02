Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Even when she’s not shocking us, she’s shocking us! Kim Kardashian surprised fans by showing up to the 2017 Met Gala in a simple white Vivienne Westwood dress.

The reality star, 36, made a statement by not wearing any jewelry at all following her October 2016 Paris robbery.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s toned figure was on full display in the fitted dress, which featured a strapless top tied in the middle. She kept her hair sleek and simple with a middle part and went for low-key glam with a flattering nude lip.

The toned-down look was a departure from some of her past Met Gala ensembles — last year she wore a futuristic silver dress with a thigh-high split — and though some people liked the change, not everyone was a fan.

“Kim Kardashian, you've failed me 😐 #MetGala,” one person tweeted, while another added: “Kim Kardashian is dressed like she's going to her baby shower. Do not lie about that look. It's dry AF. #metgala.”

