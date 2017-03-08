Hair raiser! Kristen Stewart debuted a drastic new haircut on Tuesday, March 7, when she walked the red carpet with a platinum blonde buzz cut.

The Twilight star surprised photographers with her androgynous look as she posed for photos at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Personal Shopper.

Stewart kept her style simple teaming a black strappy top and sheer corset with a pair of wide black pants.

Her smoky eye makeup and dark brows were in contrast to her shaved, light locks.

The decision to chop off her raven hair wasn’t purely in the name of fashion though. Kristen, 26,reportedly had it done for her upcoming disaster movie Underwater, in which she’s part of an underwater research crew who survive an earthquake.

But that’s not to say she hadn’t thought about giving herself a punky new look before, since she once revealed she’d love to shave it all off.

"I'm definitely going to shave my head before I die,” she told Into the Gloss in January 2014. “I will definitely tattoo my head while it's shaved before my hair grows back. I'm not sure which part, probably the bottom quadrant in the back. I don't know what the tattoo would be, yet. Still thinking."

Watch this space!

