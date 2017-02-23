Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylizzle Highlights! Kylie Jenner just added a new product to her insanely popular Kylie Cosmetics kingdom: highlighter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and makeup mogul, 19, debuted the six new shades, each one with a food-inspired name, via Snapchat on Wednesday, February 22 — just one week after creating lines around the block with her New York Fashion Week pop-up shop. She started by showing off the glossy packaging, then revealed each color's name: Chocolate Cherry (rose), Strawberry Shortcake (peony pink), Cotton Candy Cream (blush), Salted Caramel (sand), French Vanilla (cream) and Banana Split (gold).

Jenner then opened up each Kylighter compact for a closer look, testing the shimmers out on her arm for her rabid fan base to see.

"When I have a tan, I wear these two: Salted Caramel and Strawberry Shortcake," Jenner said in one of her many Snap videos introducing the collection. But, she added with a written note, "You can really wear any shade you want."

The reality star wrapped up the promo with a launch date: "My babies launch in 6 DAYS!! Feb.28th at 3pm pst…can't even wait."

