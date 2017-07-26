Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner turns 20 years old on August 10 and to celebrate, the beauty maven is dropping a Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection so everyone can get a gift for her birthday! The Life of Kylie star teased the upcoming launch on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page as well as her Snapchat on Tuesday, July 25.

As for the details, absolutely everything in the collection — which includes brushes, a palette, new Ultra Glow highlighters and lipsticks — is packaged in pink. The new Ultra Glow highlighters will come in two shades: King (a true gold) and Queen (a rosy pink).

Pink, Pink, Pink! the entire #birthdaycollection launches August 1st at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com 🎀 A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Lip kits will come in their traditional liquid lipstick format and will be available in mini matte and velvet finishes in the peach and neutral shades that appeared on her Snapchat on July 25.

In fact, the mini matte set of lipsticks is complete with some classic Kylie Cometics shades such as Angel, August Bug, All Nighter, Baby Girl, Gorg and One Wish, all of which appeared in previous collections.

The Birthday Book! Launching August 1st along with the rest of the #BirthdayCollection A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Included in the birthday drop is a palette, which aptly has the phrase “I want it all” embossed on the packaging. The palette includes two highlighters, nine eyeshadows, and comes with a mirror that has the signature Kylie Cosmetics dripping lips emblem on it.

The Kylie Birthday Collection will be available starting on August at 3 p.m. ET.

