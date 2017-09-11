It's no secret that Kylie Jenner's trademark plump pout is the result of er, some surgical enhancements. The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics maven revealed years ago that she underwent lip injections — but on the Sunday, September 10, episode of her new series, Life of Kylie, the reality star finally revealed what prompted her to undergo the drastic change in her appearance.



Kylie Jenner/Instagram

According to Jenner, it was a comment from a former love interest — one of the first boys she ever kissed — that severely impacted her self esteem in her mid-teens and led her to modify her appearance.

"I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips... I [had] really small lips," the star revealed to a therapist on the show. "It was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.'"

The entrepreneur recalled taking that comment "really hard," adding, "just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Soon after the incident, Jenner tried to make her lips look larger with makeup: "I would over-line my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips," she noted. "Finally I was like, 'This lip liner isn't doing it.'" That's when the lip kit maven made the decision to use lip fillers to enhance her pout.

Years later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's luscious lips have become the logo on her signature lip kits, which helped earn her Kylie Cosmetics brand $420 million dollars in retail sales in the first two years since its November 2015 launch. The makeup line is tracking for a 25 percent sales increase this year, with the projected sales for 2017 topping $386 million, which means that Kylie Cosmetics could hit the billion dollar mark as soon as 2022.

