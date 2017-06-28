Kylie Jenner's empire just keeps growing and growing! The 19-year-old's latest project is a stunning collaboration with Melbourne-born sunglasses brand, Quay Australia.

For the QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection, the social media queen and reality star helped design four bright and bold sunglasses styles. The collection, with frames ranging from $75 to $80, will be available online at quayaustralia.com starting Tuesday, July 11.

Courtesy of Quay Australia

"I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time," Jenner, who also has a clothing line with sister Kendall as well as her own cosmetics line, said in a press release. "I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans."

Added Quay Australia founder, Linda Hammond: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kyle. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate."

Courtesy of Quay Australia

This isn't the young mogul's first go at designing eyewear. As an expansion of Kylie and Kendall's eponymous clothing line, the sisters launched a line of sunglasses earlier this year.

"Sunglasses can really enhance a look," Kylie said at the time. "We wanted to put our spin on different frames in a direction that was edgy and sophisticated. We used a lot of matte black throughout the line and added our own abstract 'K' detailing on the sides of some of our designs. It's our signature stamp and really added a special detail to the eyewear."

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.