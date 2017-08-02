BACKGRID

Lady Gaga is not exactly known for her ready-to-wear style (remember that infamous raw meat dress?) — but that's why we love her! The trailblazing singer, 31, has no shortage of conversation-starting fashion items, and her latest is one of our favorites yet.

Kicking off the Joanne world tour in Vancouver on Tuesday, August 1, Gaga and her dancers took the stage in bright red sleeping bag coats from Norma Kamali. The collaboration, in which custom coats were designed for Gaga's "Bloody Mary" performance, has been under wraps for months. The result, a magical sea of dancing red, was breath-taking.

Dancers wore variations of the classic Kamali puffer vests, jackets and coats, layered of activewear pieces including tanks, legging with mesh cutouts, crop tops and bodysuits. But the true show-stopper was the singer's very own voluminous Super Sleeping Bag Coat, which was complete with a 10-foot train.

Are you daring enough to rock Gaga's red sleeping bag coat trend? If so, you're in luck, because Norma Kamali is creating a range of red sleeping bag coats that will debut as part of the brand's upcoming fall collection. No word on prices yet, but if the brand's current line of sleeping bag coats is any indication, they'll retail at around $500 for a short coat, $600 for a knee-length coat and $800 for the full-length stunner. If red is not quite your color, but you love the warm and puffy trend, the brand already sells black versions of the coats at normakamali.com.

