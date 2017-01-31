Courtesy Sports Illustrated

The heat keeps on coming! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit revealed two more picks from their 2017 Rookie Class on Tuesday, January 31: Lais Ribeiro and Myla Dalbesio. The beauties both shared the good news on their respective Instagram pages that same day.

“Thanks to @si_swimsuit & @mj_day for making my dreams come true!” she captioned a January 31 Instagram, sharing her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bikini photo. “I’m honored to be featured.”

Ribiero, 26, a Miguel Alves, Brazil, native, also has a strong editorial background, with appearances in Brazilian Elle and Brazilian Vogue (where she covered the February 2017 issue). And in December 2016, she landed a coveted spot in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, alongside Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and her fellow Brazilian beauty Alessandra Ambrosio.

Courtesy Sports Illustrated

Dalbesio, who hails from Racine, Wisconsin, got her start after taking home the title of Miss Teen Wisconsin at the age of 16. Since then, she has experimented on both sides of the camera, photographing herself for Playboy’s first non-nude issue in February 2016. She’s also an advocate for women’s rights and took part in the Women’s March on Washington on January 21.

“This has been a goal of mine for a decade, and I am so proud to have gotten here,” Dalbesio, 29, captioned her topless snapshot. “It feels strange to celebrate right now at this strange moment in world history, but I hope that this can be an example for other women to continue to stand strong in their convictions and not be afraid to use their voice. And for girls in the industry, I hope this is reassurance that you don't need to have 1 million followers to be noticed. You can still be judged by the quality of work you do and the person you are. Which, I think, is something to celebrate.”

