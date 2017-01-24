Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Saving the best for last! Lily-Rose Depp not only walked the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Tuesday, January 24, she shut the place down with her closing appearance.



Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' daughter, 17, who just so happens to be the newly minted face of Chanel No. 5, positively stunned in a ruffled blush bridal gown, complete with puffed sleeves, a buttoned-up bodice and a wide belt for the show's grand finale. She teamed the look with understated makeup and a slicked-back 'do, because what could possibly compete with that dress?



Peter White/Getty Images

After circling the mirrored floor at the Grand Palais, the budding model and actor — she costars with Natalie Portman in the upcoming Planetarium — did a second lap, this time with Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, who proudly held tight to his new muse's waist.



Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images

Lily-Rose's reaction to closing the show? "A dream ☺️Chanel haute couture bride!" she wrote via Instagram that same day, captioning a mirror selfie. "Can't thank you enough @chanelofficial @karllagerfeld for this beautiful honor❤️❤️❤️."



Bertrand Petroff/Getty Images

Of course, Lily-Rose wasn't the only famous face modeling Chanel's latest lineup (at least one of which, we bet, will end up on the Oscars' red carpet). Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Arizona Muse all walked the runway, too, each in a glittering ensemble.



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



