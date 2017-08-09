A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

It’s no wonder liquid lipstick has taken over social media on stars like Kylie Jenner, Lily Collins and Julianne Hough — these rich matte formulas read so well on camera, they’re practically screaming for likes! So Us Weekly reached out to celebrity makeup artists Suzy Gerstein, Robert Greene, Azra Red, and Daniela Gozlan to find out all their secrets to getting the look.



First thing to know: pulling them off can be tricky, thanks to their tendency to settle into cracks. But a few smart moves can help you reach shine-free perfection. Here are the tricks to perfection:

Tip 1) Get Smooth



“The key to pulling off liquid lipstick is properly exfoliating and moisturizing the lips before application,” says Gerstein. “I love to prep my clients' lips with the HENNÉ Organics Nordic Berries Lip Exfoliator and lock in moisture with Lanolips 101 Ointment.”

Tip 2) Prep the Outline

To get a crisp lip line, use Greene’s go-to move before you apply: “Pat the edges of your lips lightly with a little foundation with your fingertips.” This will play up the contrast between your skin and your lipstick, making for an extra-clean look.

Tip 3) Reach for Liner

Lip pencil is a must for helping liquid formulations stay put. Gozlan says, “On the bottom lip start from the corners of the mouth and work towards the middle.” Then on top, “start from the Cupid's bow and draw straight lines towards the corners.”

Tip 4) Brush Up

Liquid lipsticks often have a dense texture, so it can be tougher to get a smooth result than with cream versions. Red's fix? “I always use lip brush instead of applicator that comes with liquid lipstick. It's easier to control. Start with small amounts of lipstick on the inner lips and work your way out.”

Tip 4) Think in Layers

Gerstein insists that applying in thin coats is the way to get an even, precise application.

Tip 5) Conceal Again

Your final step: Going for a little more foundation or concealer around the edges to ensure definition. Greene says, “Smiling with lips closed while doing this is a good trick for this step!”

