Channeling those before her. Ahead of her husband Donald Trump's inauguration, Melania Trump wore a seemingly retro-inspired style as she arrived at the White House on Friday, January 20, for tea with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.



The incoming first lady, 46, wore a sky-blue Ralph Lauren dress, teamed with a matching double-faced jacket with three-quarter-length sleeves, also by the American fashion label. She finished the ensemble with matching gloves and stilettos, and an elegant undo.



Leonard McCombe/Life Magazine/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty; Alex Brandon/AP

Her husband, 70, meanwhile, opted for a dark suit with a midnight overcoat and one bright pop of color: a scarlet tie.



Mark Wilson/Getty

If Melania's look felt familiar, perhaps that's because the late Jacqueline Kennedy-Onassis wore a similar hue and silhouette to her husband John F. Kennedy's inauguration in 1961. The style icon chose a blue coat with oversized buttons and a fur-trimmed collar, paired with a perfectly coiffed 'do and gloves — not unlike Melania. Kennedy, however, also added a pillbox hat.



JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

Still, according to Melania's team, the true inspiration behind her look was the man who designed it. "With the historic swearing-in of her husband, Donald J. Trump, as the 45th President of the United States, the First Lady-elect will become America’s new First Lady wearing an American designer who transformed American fashion, Ralph Lauren," the spokesperson said in a statement.



