Come hell, high water or hurricanes, Melania Trump won’t give up her beloved Manolo Blahnik high heels. The first lady accompanied President Donald Trump on a trip to Puerto Rico to tour hurricane devastation on Tuesday, October 4, and she departed from the White House wearing her favorite four inch stilettos, which retail for $595. She paired her go-to heels with a Victoria Beckham turtleneck sweater, which costs $1,050 on Net-a-Porter and cropped pants.

As she did during her Houston trip, the 47-year-old FLOTUS ditched her heels mid-flight and touched down in Puerto Rico sporting a pair of wheat nubuck Timberland boots, a baseball cap, army jacket and white jeans.



The Timberlands, which cost $170, are certainly a practical choice, but we’re not sure white jeans were the best option to tour an area that had heavy flooding and mud from Hurricane Maria.



Melania first got backlash over her footwear choices when she wore Manolo stilettos en route to visit hurricane devastated Houston in August. Although she changed into sneakers on the plane, some felt wearing such expensive shoes to a place where people lost their homes and lives was a faux pas.

Manolo Blahnik defended her hurricane heels in September. ”I don't think she's insensitive," the shoe designer told Harper's Bazaar UK. "I think she's working non-stop to make it work — possibly she was just wearing the shoes she left New York in. Yes, I think probably she could have worn Hunter boots but she was wearing what she was wearing. I'm not good at advising people on what to wear because they wear what they want to."



