This is the picuture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL. pic.twitter.com/HF8AYpsciB — gif sommelier (@meagnacarta) April 2, 2017

Michelle Obama was spotted wearing her hair in its natural curls, and people on social media freaked out (in a good way). During her eight years as first lady, she wore her hair mostly straightened, and the internet had been longing to see her strands in their natural state.



The photo, which first surfaced on Twitter, shows Michelle, 53, wearing her hair pulled back into a ponytail with a blue polka dot scarf and rocking aviator sunglasses and a gray tank top. “This is the picture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL,” the original tweet, which received more than 33,000 retweets and 95,000 favorites, read.

It’s not clear where the photo was taken, but it appears that it could be from her recent vacation with husband and former president Barack Obama. After President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, the couple traveled to a posh private home in Palm Springs, California, and then to billionaire Richard Branson’s retreat in the British Virgin Islands. They’re now vacationing in French Polynesia, where Barack, 55, is reportedly working on his memoir.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Glamour

Twitter loved the former FLOTUS’ natural look. “Michelle wearing her natural hair makes me smile inside,” one tweeter wrote, while another added, “Lets acknowledge how beautiful Michelle Obama look[s] with natural hair.”

Back in 2015, Michelle’s hairstylist Johnny Wright confirmed to The Root that Michelle wasn’t using any chemical process on her hair at the time. He explained that he straightens it with a flat iron for her public appearances. When asked if her lob would ever be curly, Wright said, “I don’t know. Maybe on vacation she will. She is 100 percent natural now. It is a possibility."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!