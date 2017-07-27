Morning Makeup Tip: How to Clean Your Makeup Brushes

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Asia Werner on the rules of keeping your makeup brushes hygienic.

A good makeup brush can last a lifetime, but if it’s not clean, it likely won’t apply makeup the way you need it to. In order to keep your makeup application flawless and your skin breakout-free, you have to regularly clean your brushes.

Werner shows Us how to spot clean and deep clean makeup brushes to keep them working as they should.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!