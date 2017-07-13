Morning Makeup Tip: How to Do a Cat Eye

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on the proper way to do a cat eye.

Cat eyeliner is beautiful and eye-opening, but isn’t the easiest beauty technique. Get it right, you can look doe-eyed and awake, get it wrong, you could leave the house frustrated and with lopsided eye makeup to boot.

Duarte shows Us the easiest tricks and tips to nailing your feline flick on the first attempt.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!