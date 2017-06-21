Morning Makeup Tip: How to Easily Apply False Eyelashes

In today’s tip, Christina gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to easily apply false eyelashes. Watch the video above!

False eyelashes can be tricky — it takes patience and practiced hands to get them to look and feel right.

When applied properly, falsies can add fullness and definition while opening up your eyes to make them appear bigger. Duarte shows Us the hack for applying your lashiest lash possible — no mascara necessary!

To see Christina’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!