Morning Makeup Tip: How to Use Color Eyeshadow

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.



In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on the rules of using colorful eye makeup.

Colorful makeup is a fun way to spice up your look, but it can be daunting to wear bright colors!

Duarte shows Us the best way to use colored eyeshadow. To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!