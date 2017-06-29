Morning Makeup Tip: How to Use Eyeliner to Make Your Eyes Appear Bigger

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to fake looking wide-eyed and awake — all with a little bit of eyeliner. Watch the video above!

Late nights, long hours, early mornings — it all adds up to looking a little less bright. The good news is, there are simple tricks to faking the appearance of a full eight hours of sleep.

Duarte shows Us an easy liner technique to make you look doe-eyed and well-rested, no matter how exhausted you really are. To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!

Video embed