Courtesy Pat McGrath

We have another mermaid sighting! Supermodel Naomi Campbell stepped out at the launch of Pat McGrath’s Unlimited Beauty Collection in NYC on Thursday, October 12, rocking waist-length locks that were simply beyond.

Courtesy Pat McGrath

Campbell looked every bit the icon as she celebrated with Mother McGrath — and fittingly so, as she inspired many of the products in the celebrated makeup artist’s collection including the Matte Trance Nude Lipstick in the shade Omi. The iconic catwalk strutter kept her look glam from her makeup to her outfit because, naturally, hair that major calls for a major look to match. Campbell’s makeup was shimmering and perfected to echo the hue of her shimmering bodycon minidress with a deep-v. And on her feet? Killer stiletto sandals.



This isn’t the first time Campbell has rocked the Cher-esque 'do. She also rocked booty-grazing strands when she shut down the catwalk with the rest of the original supermodel crew during the Versace show in Milan during Fashion Month. The similarities don’t stop there either: Campbell sashayed down the runway in glimmering gold. Perhaps the new trend will be shimmering metallics paired with mermaid hair?



Other celebs are also obsessed with the uber-long hair trend. Kim Kardashian rocked the look multiple times over the past few months (whether she is platinum or raven-haired), and Beyonce wore the ultra sexy look out for a date with Jay-Z recently as well. It's official — mermaid hair is a full-blown trend.



If you want to cop the look but don’t have the patience to wait for it to grow (or maintain it) you can always opt for extensions. Team Stylish loves Glam Seamless’s Glam Band halos, which are super easy (and quick!) to put in and remove!



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.