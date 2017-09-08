Uh, oh! Nicole Richie just landed herself in trouble! The 35-year-old was announced as the newest face and spokesperson of Urban Decay’s Troublemaker mascara on Thursday, September 7.
The fashion guru teased the latest partnership on her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 6, showing off her rebellious attitude. For example, she posted a video of herself doing pushups and sit-ups as part of her “Troublemaker training.”
However, Richie has been a bad girl for nearly two decades! According to a recent post on Kim Kardashian’s website, the two childhood friends used to swipe lipstick from drugstores when they were preteens. “We thought we were so badass,” the reality star confessed.
Urban Decay amped up their new formula for longer wear, claiming the mascara as the first sex-proof one on the market. It volumes and lengthens each lash for $24, and is available at Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Macy’s stores and UrbanDecay.com.
Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.