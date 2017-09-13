Our love of Olivia Culpo's fashion game is well documented, so when Us Weekly got a chance to catch up with the model, 25, on the pink carpet at the 2017 Most Stylish New Yorkers bash at the Jane Hotel in NYC on Tuesday, September 12, we couldn't wait to chat on all things style. Watch the video above to see the fashionista talk about her personal style and reveal whether or not she and boyfriend NFL pro Danny Amendola influence either other's outfit choices!

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

"I feel best when I'm wearing high-waisted pants, a pointed toe boot or bootie or pump and a turtleneck body suit," Culpo exclusively tells Us Weekly — which was not a far cry from her outfit choice to the star-studded event! Culpo stunned in a sheer polka-dot top with shoulder pads, high-waisted black pants and red pointed-toe boots. How does she describe her personal style in three words? "Classic, trendy, chic."

As for her relationship with the New England Patriots wide receiver, 31, Culpo says the duo do talk fashion, but they don't make any wardrobe choices for the other.

"My boyfriend definitely doesn't influence my fashion because he says I look good in everything which is so nice," gushes Culpo. "And I tell him what I think but I don't think he cares, so no, I don't think we influence each other's fashion!"

