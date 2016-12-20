When you blow @oliviawilde 's mind with a hair chop and highlights❤❤ A photo posted by Harry Josh (@harryjoshhair) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:57pm PST

Not her hairstyle. Olivia Wilde got a pretty political hair change, as revealed in a Monday, December 19, Instagram video. The Only Living Boy in New York star, who had locks that fell past her shoulders, chopped her hair into a lob to avoid looking like another light brunette.

“Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair the chop. #nomoremelaniahair,” Wilde Instagrammed, referring to Donald Trump’s wife and future first lady Melania, who also has wavy brown-blonde strands.

Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair the chop. #nomoremelaniahair A video posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:49pm PST

Harry Josh, who works with Taylor Hill, Karlie Kloss and more, posted another shot of the Tron: Legacy actress’ new look, revealing that he also gave her highlights. (For the record, Mordechai Alvow does Melania’s hair.)

Wilde’s jab at Melania, 46, may have been lighthearted, but she’s been a staunch supporter for Hillary Clinton for many months. Just one week ago, she rocked an Electoral College Dropout T-shirt in a selfie with a defiant caption. “She won by almost 3 million votes. That's basically the population of Lithuania,” Wilde Instagrammed on December 10.



John Lamparski/WireImage

In 2013, Wilde revealed that she’s had a, well, wild history of hair changes throughout the years. “When I was 12, I worked my way through the Manic Panic line, if you remember that one. I went with purple, green, blue — I really liked blue — and I really wanted to create a sunset effect, so I did orange into red,” the former model told Cosmopolitan.com. “I started with those punky colors at a young age and then moved into more high-end silky, creamy blondes, browns and reds. Now I mostly changed my hair for work, but I still change it up pretty often.”



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



