Here at Stylish, we’re into just about any kind of supplement that will help boost our beauty. So when we got news of Orb, the first high-tech vitamin range of its kind, we were stoked, because not all supplements are made equal.



What makes these daily pills different than your average omega-3 dose? It all starts with the Orb exclusive time-release technology called Terra Intelligent Dosing that gradually releases nutrients throughout the day to boost absorption, and therefore the effectiveness of the vitamin you're taking.



Brand founder Matt Hesse talked to Us about how Orb is going to change the supplement game. Essentially, the difference between a traditional vitamin and Orb is that regular vitamins last in your body for the amount of time they’re being process through your digestive tract — but these high-tech daily supplements are going to turn this limitation on it’s head. “Orb vitamins reinvent that by taking pharmaceutical technology and emerging that with natural ingredients. You get the best of the pharmaceutical world without the side effects and you get the best of the natural world but in a more effective way,” said Hesse.



Orb also relies on 2-in-1 ingredient combinations delivered in a binary system: oil and beadlets. What does this mean? Well, each dose has its essential nutrients bundled in combinations, so you can take a multivitamin and fish oil in one pill. Basically, you do double duty with one supplement.



For starters the Sleep Complex takes the woes of a typical melatonin users (such as waking up after it wears off a couple hours later) and eliminates that issue allowing the sleep-inducing ingredients to be released throughout the night, during the different stages of the sleep cycles so your sleep is sustained (and more restful!). Then, in the morning it releases a dose of vitamin B12 to wake you up.



There are a number of different Orb supplements to choose from, including Men’s Multi + Fish Oil, Women’s Multi + Fish Oil, Heart Complex, Mental Focus + Mood, Sleep Complex, Smooth Energy Complex, and lastly a Hair, Skin, Nails + Collagen supplement. Essentially, whatever your health need, Orb has an effective solution.



ORB is available nationally online and in-store, at Amazon, GNC, and Vitamin World, and retails for $39.99 (60 capsules) and $19.95 (30 capsules).

