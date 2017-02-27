And the winners are… Hollywood’s most fashion-forward ladies and gents certainly brought their A-game to the 2017 Oscars red carpet. While there were plenty of unforgettable looks to choose from at the 89th annual Academy Awards, held in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 26, Stylish had to select a few favorites. Watch the video above to see who topped our list, and check out the Us live blog for more by-the-minute updates of Hollywood's biggest night.

Emma Stone's Oscars look goes for the gold. La La Land's lead, 28, who is nominated for best actress for her role in the flick, stunned in a floor-length Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci in a glimmering metallic hue. Channeling old Hollywood glamour, the star's embroidered nude lace gown had a fringed bottom and a dramatic open back. The star accessorized with bronze satin sandals and a metal bronze clutch. She finished off her look with even more sparkle: 18-karat gold and platinum hanging earrings, a 3-carat yellow diamond ring and a $110,000 diamond band, all from Tiffany & Co.

A leading lady on the big screen and the red carpet! Ruth Negga, who is nominated for best actress for her role in Loving, was ravishing in a custom crimson gown from Valentino. The lace mock-neck maxi had sheer accents and long sleeves. She finished her look with Gemfields X Irene Neuwirth rubies — and a political statement. The actress, 35, pinned a blue American Civil Liberties Union ribbon to her dress, to show support for the organization which plays a major role in her film.



Check out the rest of Us' picks for best dressed in the video above, and tell Us who your favorites are!

