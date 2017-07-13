It’s all about how you prime a canvas when it comes to painting and your styling your hair — according to Ouai Haircare, at least. The haircare collection created by celebrity stylist Jen Atkin is launching a multitasking primer to use pre-styling to ensure that your look stays in place until you wash your hair next.

Memory Mist by Ouai Haircare, which retails for $28 at theouai.com, sephora.com, and select salons, will add heat protection and shine, and extends the wear of your style by maintaining your hair’s shape and texture until your next shampoo. The game-changing spritz contains three key ingredients: thermal polymers, to provide heat protection up to 450 degrees F; memory polymers, which helps lock your in place; and lastly, prickly pear extract that will tame frizz and add shine.

As usual, Ouai Haircare’s signature and intoxicating floral fragrance accompanies the new product’s styling prowess. In every spritz you’ll get notes of violet, gardenia, ylang ylang and white musk.

According to the brand, Memory Mist is complementary to the Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner, as well as Ouai’s dry shampoo. Just simply mist lightly onto hair prior to blow drying or heat styling to lock in a smooth blow out or perfect wave.

