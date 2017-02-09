Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AOL

She’s glowing! Ciara hit the 2017 Makers Conference on Wednesday, February 8, clad in a baby bump–hugging dress and no makeup.

The “Dance Like We’re Making Love” singer, 31, supported her husband, Russell Wilson, at the panel while wearing a midi-length ivory sheath and a coordinating longline blazer. Instead of her usual Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos, the mom of one stayed down to earth in a pair of nude lace-up ballet flats. She also wore her blonde and light brown hair damp, letting her locks hang loose.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AOL

When CiCi was pregnant with Future Jr., who’s now 2, she talked to WMag.com about how her belly changed her style. "I feel like pregnancy has been a great fashion challenge because you can't wear things that you used to wear, and you still want to feel like who you are," she noted, also giving a shout-out to her ex-fiancé, rapper Future. "I have to pay some credit to my fiancé's closet, because I literally have worn probably all of his clothes."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AOL

On her 31st birthday, Ciara shared the news that she was expecting her second child, her first with Wilson, whom she married in July 2016. “On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I'm excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give… 👶🏽🍼💃🏽☺️❤️,” the “I Bet” singer captioned a black-and-white photo of herself in Wilson’s embrace on October 26, 2016.

