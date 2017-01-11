Courtesy of Lauren Conrad/Instagram

One week after announcing her pregnancy, Lauren Conrad showed off her baby bump for the very first time via her personal blog, LaurenConrad.com, on Tuesday, January 10.



In the first full-length photo she's shared since the happy news, Conrad, 30, who's expecting her first child with husband William Tell, smiles down at her blossoming bump. Her choice ensemble? A stretchy striped dress and a long taupe cardigan — comfortable and stylish choices for any mom-to-be.



The pic was accompanied by a short and sweet post from Conrad's team: "Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever… We can’t wait to meet your little bundle, Lauren! XO Team LC"



That same day, LaurenConrad.com also shared one more fun piece of future mommy content: a list of the team's favorite baby names. The Celebrate author's digital squad loves Hazel, Sailor, Charlotte, Sienna and Elle for little girls, and River, Jasper, Jackson, Carter and Rowan for boys.



Conrad first revealed to fans that she was pregnant via Instagram on January 1, when she shared a sonogram snap. The Hills alum, who married Tell in September 2014, captioned the shot, "Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…"



