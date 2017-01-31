Natalie Portman has not let pregnancy stop her from rocking statement fashion! After stepping out in sheer paneling and oversized sleeves on the red carpet this awards season, the Oscar-winning actress has added ruffles to her maternity closet.

The Jackie star, 35, who's up for a second Oscar at the end of the month, headed to a Jimmy Kimmel Live! taping on Monday, January 30, in L.A., wearing a black-and-blue Proenza Schouler dress with a crisscrossed bodice and ruffled accents. She accessorized with hoop earrings, sunglasses, a chain purse and pointed-toe flats.



While her pregnancy wardrobe may be particularly glamorous, there's one thing Portman has in common with all other moms-to-be: pregnancy cravings. "I feel like I get a little panicky about food availability," the Planetarium star told Kimmel. "Like, if I'm going somewhere, I'm like, 'Will they have something that I will want to eat at that point?' So before I go anywhere, I'll have a plate of pancakes or, like, a veggie burger or whatever, just to be prepared."



RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Portman also dished on playing the late Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis — an icon who has also been played by Katie Holmes, Minka Kelly and Ginnifer Goodwin in the past — and how she managed to channel her without imitating her. "I think I'm just not very good at imitations, so that makes it easier!" she quipped. "My understanding of how to get into the character [is] always through their emotions, what you understand about their story and what they might be thinking and feeling."



