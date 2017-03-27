You May Also Like Duchess Kate: Motherhood Is a 'Huge Challenge' Even for Me

A prince's schooling doesn't come cheap! Not only is the adorable Prince George attending the esteemed London prep school Thomas's Battersea for a cool $7,100 a term starting this fall, but he'll need a luxe uniform, too, ringing in at $465 total.



According to the Daily Mail, George's parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, will have to throw down on a long list of essentials for his fall term, including a cagoule (aka a hooded jacket) with the school's crest, a sweater, a navy jacket, a jersey top and navy Bermuda shorts. And that's not to mention a smock for art class and ballet shoes for dance class.

Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Once temps start to rise in the spring, George can transition to a summer uniform, which includes a short-sleeved shirt and a white sun hat, both by John Lewis (a designer the young royal has donned in the past). Altogether, the list of items cost about $465, but that's only if the duke and duchess keep to one of everything.

Kensington Palace confirmed the news that the third in line to the throne was headed to Thomas's Battersea in a press statement shared on Friday, March 24. "'The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will send their son, George, to Thomas's Battersea from September 2017 this year," the releases read. "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education."

Danny Martindale/FilmMagic

The choice school came as a bit of a surprise to royal watchers, who expected that George would attend the same pre-prep school his father did, Wetherby in Notting Hill.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.