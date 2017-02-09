Mariano Vivanco

Fly girl! Rihanna channeled the one and only Amelia Earhart for the March 2017 issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine. In honor of the publication’s 150th anniversary, the “Work” singer, 28, took style and beauty cues from the world’s first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

“There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world,” Rihanna told the magazine. “It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. Amelia Earhart was such a dynamic force in her industry, setting multiple aviation records in her time. So it was a no-brainer for me to team up with Harper’s Bazaar in honor of a woman who held her own with the big boys.”

On the cover, the Grammy winner kept things simple in just a pair of diamond Chopard earrings and not much else. But inside the issue, the Bajan beauty (clad in a blonde wig with bangs) modeled a $6,200 khaki overcoat by Tod’s, along with Emporio Armani boots and J.W. Anderson goggles. She also posed atop a red plane while sporting a Stella McCartney jumpsuit, among other looks, to accompany a reprint of Earhart’s original 1929 Bazaar essay on her flight fashion, “Plane Clothes.”

RiRi also took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the trailblazer, who famously vanished in 1937. “On my Amelia Earhart sh--**!” she wrote in a February 8 post. “Such an honor to pay tribute to this dynamic badass woman! Always handled her duties in the most style!”



