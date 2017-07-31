Laurent Viteur/WireImage

Pretty in pink! Rihanna looked absolutely stunning (as always) in a rosy fringed Prada number at the Paris premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets on Tuesday, July 25. The 29-year-old "Work" singer wore the two-piece ensemble, which included a beaded bra top and a two-tone feathered pencil skirt, with Chopard jewelry, a sparkly clutch and strappy heels with fuzzy trim.

Did the eye-catching Prada set look familiar at all? That may be because another A-lister recently wore it! Emilia Clarke donned the same outfit for a photo shoot for the August 2017 issue of Elle.



ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI/ELLE

Instead of glamming up the look like Rihanna did, the Game of Thrones actress, 30, went for a more boho-chic interpretation. To add an accessory, Clarke belted her bare midriff. She also wore some simple gold bangles and lots of large rings.

We think both ladies totally rocked the daring look, but we want you to weigh in as well: Did Rihanna or Clarke wear the Prada outfit better? Tell Us by voting in our poll below!

Rihanna recently made headlines when she had the perfect response to a body-shamer who criticized her aleeged weight gain. The "Love on the Brain" artist was spotted buying a bunch of snacks, including Cheetos, Pringles and Apple Jacks cereal, during a recent stop to the convenience store. A fan shared a video of the account, and several trolls posted hateful comments about the singer's weight in response.

Always cool, RiRi simply laughed it off. "Somebody called me too fat?" she responded, adding three crying laughing emojis.

