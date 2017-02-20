Happy Ri-day! Rihanna's 29th birthday is today, February, 20, and to celebrate, it seems like we're finally getting hints at the "Love on the Brain" singer's much-anticipated Fenty Beauty by Rihanna line, expected to drop this fall. While we don't know too much beyond the fact that the team is finally on the hunt for a global makeup artist, we do know RiRi's debut collection will be lit.
The (Potential) Holographic Lipstick
According to the short-lived @FentyBeautyCosmetics Instagram page — technically a fan page, but a seemingly in-the-know one — the first product in the Fenty Beauty lineup will be "holographic" lipstick. While that sounds wild all by itself, the bigger scoop is that the lip lacquer may already be in existence — and made its debut at the last Fenty show (above). #InPlainSight
The Brow Pencils
True, we don't know the Fenty Beauty line's exact lineup, but if Rihanna's love for brow experimentation is any indication, there will be some fierce eyebrow pencils, powders and yet-to-be-invented pieces in the pipeline.
The Lit-From-Within Bronzers
If there's one thing Rihanna's a master of — and she's master of many things — it's that sun-kissed glow. Blame it on her Barbadian roots; blame it on good bronzer. Either way, we're hoping our girl brings a little shimmering sunshine to our lives (via our makeup bags).
The Sure-to-Be Stunning Ads
See this? ^^ Stunning, right? And that's just an ad for perfume. Imagine Rihanna's makeup in a campaign promoting her actual makeup.
The Playful Packaging
Did you see her taking shots at the Grammys? This is a woman who's not going to just offer function but form — and whimsical form at that. We're expecting a mix of her golden paper-style crowns (à la her Anti cover) with lots and lots of color.
