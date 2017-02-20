Rihanna attends the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna AW16 Collection during Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Happy Ri-day! Rihanna's 29th birthday is today, February, 20, and to celebrate, it seems like we're finally getting hints at the "Love on the Brain" singer's much-anticipated Fenty Beauty by Rihanna line, expected to drop this fall. While we don't know too much beyond the fact that the team is finally on the hunt for a global makeup artist, we do know RiRi's debut collection will be lit.

The (Potential) Holographic Lipstick

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

According to the short-lived @FentyBeautyCosmetics Instagram page — technically a fan page, but a seemingly in-the-know one — the first product in the Fenty Beauty lineup will be "holographic" lipstick. While that sounds wild all by itself, the bigger scoop is that the lip lacquer may already be in existence — and made its debut at the last Fenty show (above). #InPlainSight

The Brow Pencils

True, we don't know the Fenty Beauty line's exact lineup, but if Rihanna's love for brow experimentation is any indication, there will be some fierce eyebrow pencils, powders and yet-to-be-invented pieces in the pipeline.

The Lit-From-Within Bronzers



Steve Granitz/WireImage

If there's one thing Rihanna's a master of — and she's master of many things — it's that sun-kissed glow. Blame it on her Barbadian roots; blame it on good bronzer. Either way, we're hoping our girl brings a little shimmering sunshine to our lives (via our makeup bags).

The Sure-to-Be Stunning Ads

See this? ^^ Stunning, right? And that's just an ad for perfume. Imagine Rihanna's makeup in a campaign promoting her actual makeup.

The Playful Packaging

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:13pm PST

Did you see her taking shots at the Grammys? This is a woman who's not going to just offer function but form — and whimsical form at that. We're expecting a mix of her golden paper-style crowns (à la her Anti cover) with lots and lots of color.

