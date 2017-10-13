Rihanna/Instagram; Getty Images

Rihanna did it again! The “Diamonds” singer rocked yet another look straight from the runway to real life on Thursday, October 12. This time, she showed off the exact same Off-White ensemble that Kaia Gerber modeled during designer Virgil Abloh’s Paris Fashion Week show.

The 16-year-old model of the moment first debuted the belted denim cropped jeans, khaki colored coat with oversized sleeves and white boots from the Women’s Spring Summer 2018 Natural Woman collection on the runway. Clearly, Ri Ri was feeling the look since she styled the pieces almost the same way, from her top to her boots. While Cindy Crawford’s daughter wore a necklace for her solo accessory, the 29-year-old designer also added sunglasses, a gold watch and a small Louis Vuitton bag. Both babes slicked their locks back, and we may have to call this fashion face off a tie, although the Grammy winner posing in front of a giant $100 bill painting does add extra cool points.



thanks. @virgilabloh @off____white A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

The Fenty Beauty founder stepped out this week in another ensemble by Burberry that went down the catwalk during London Fashion Week, and she was also the first person to get her feet in the fierce ostrich feathered over-the-knee Saint Laurent boots that models wore on the runway during their Paris Fashion Week show.



It all makes sense to Stylish, considering that she has a song called “Phresh Off the Runway.” Tell Us: do you like this look better on the catwalk or IRL?



