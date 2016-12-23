A photo posted by Dan Clay (@dan_clay) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:36pm PDT

Even though the last season of Sex and the City wrapped in 2004 — and the second movie sequel dropped in 2010 — Dan Clay can’t shake his Carrie fever. The Instagram phenom, 32, won Halloween by dressing as Carrie Bradshaw (in her opening sequence tutu dress, to be exact) — something that he’d longed to do for ages.

“I have wanted to be Carrie Bradshaw for Halloween ever since college, when I had HBO in my frat room, and girls would come over and watch Sex and the City on Sundays, and I would pretend that I hated it because I didn't want to give myself away,” the strategy and innovation consultant captioned an October 29 Instagram. “Well, the secret's out, and this is the happiest day of my life.”

Soon after posting that inaugural Instagram, Clay gained the attention of a major Sex and the City fan page … as well as Sarah Jessica Parker herself. “Ooh my LORD! Words cannot convey. A triumph,” Parker, 51, commented.

With that fuel, Clay continued to re-create some of Bradshaw’s most iconic looks from the show, including her Christian Dior newspaper dress (which made a cameo in the second Sex and the City movie), that polka-dot dress and Parisian-inspired beret (as worn before one of Bradshaw’s first big breakups with Mr. Big), as well as the season 3 cowboy hat, sarong and bandeau bra from an episode that took place in the Hamptons.



“Thank god for Amazon, eBay and vintage shops,” Clay told Yahoo! Style. “I have a bunch of favorite outfit pictures on my phone, so I’m just always casually in the background on the hunt.”

If you need me I'll be dead. A few questions: Do I ever take this tutu off? Is this my career now? Is my past like an anchor holding me back and I need to let go of who I was to become who I will be? @sarahjessicaparker you could teach a Learning Annex seminar on how to bring kindness and love to the world ❤️ A photo posted by Dan Clay (@dan_clay) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:36am PDT

But the search is so worth it. “Instagram drag was never really part of the plan,” he revealed. “But it’s making people smile, and the world isn’t all smiles right now, so I’ll keep it up.”



