Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw said it best: “Maybe the best any of us can do is not to quit, play the hand we’ve been dealt and accessorize with what we’ve got.” That last part, at least, will be a little easier thanks to Sarah Jessica Parker’s new handbag line.



Appropriately named “The Seven Essentials,” the collection features two clutches, a roomy tote, a hobo bag, a backpack, a going-out cross-body and a bucket bag. With its ranges of sizes and colors, what else could a girl possibly need?

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

The Sex and the City alum hopes the line, which was made in the United States, will appeal to a wide range of people. “Our bags are for everybody,” Parker told Us Weekly’s Travis Cronin at the launch event January 3. “Women need to carry stuff, so our bags are for every woman, of every size, background, ethnicity. They’re about giving these women seven essential shapes in beautiful colors, with beautiful materials.”



Although Parker, 51, admitted to Us that her closet isn’t chock full of SJP goodies — “I’m not greedy about that!” — the mom of three is a fan of the collection’s Goya clutch ($395), which she likes to put inside her tote during the day.

Courtesy Sarah Jessica Parker

“It can fit an iPad in it, which is great to have for kids, and can fit a lot of things you might need during the day, but can also be rolled up and kept really tight too. It’s a little chameleon,” she said of the versatile bag, which comes in bright pink and black. “ It can hold the things I need during the day — cords, books, makeup bag, a toothbrush — but I can separate it at night from my tote and it can carry on and feel much more evening. I love that transformation.”



When asked which bag she thinks the fictional Bradshaw would like best, Parker told Us she doesn't like to play favorites.



“When I’m reaching for a bag in our collection it is based purely on practicality, where am I going, how long will I be out of the house, ” she said. “I know she would love all of them.”



The Seven Essentials range in price from $395 to $695 and are currently available to pre-order online at Bloomingdale’s. They will also be available to buy through Amazon Fashion.



