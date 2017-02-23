Here's a reason to say yes! Randy Fenoli, the breakout star from TLC's Say Yes to the Dress, is launching a bridal collection, Randy Fenoli Bridal, which will debut at New York Bridal Week on Thursday, April 20. Pieces from the 25-dress line, retailing between $1,500 and $3,000, will be available for scheduled bridal appointments the very next day. That means brides-to-be can order their wedding gowns straight off the runway!

Courtesy Randy Fenoli/Facebook

"A wedding gown is the most important piece of clothing a woman will ever wear, so to be able to create something she loves is the most rewarding feeling for me," the bridal consultant turned designer, 46, said in a release. "My deep connection to brides inspired each piece in my premiere collection, and I am truly honored to be a part of making a woman feel her most beautiful."



Courtesy Randy Fenoli/Facebook

All 25 pieces will show at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City on Thursday, April 20 — the same location where Fenoli worked as the fashion director from 2007 to 2012 and helped nearly 15,000 brides a year find the dress of their dreams as documented on the TLC hit series. Brides will be able book appointments and try on the gowns, which will have intricate beading and delicate floral appliqués in flattering silhouettes, after the runway show.



A man of many talents, the southern Illinois native recently shared his party hosting tips with Us. His advice includes using music and decorations to set the mood, using games to get guests chatting and doling out tasks to partygoers so the host isn't overloaded.