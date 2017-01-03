A photo posted by Therese Kerr (@theresekerr) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:45pm PST

Blushing bridesmaid! Miranda Kerr headed to the land down under to walk in her brother’s wedding in Hunter Valley, Australia, on December 30.

The Victoria’s Secret model, 33, wore a sleeveless ivory dress with crochet detailing and a bright flower crown for the nuptials between Matthew Kerr and his longtime love, James Wright. Therese Kerr, the siblings’ mom, shared a photo of the family beaming underneath a banner that read “We decided on forever.” The grooms, who wore crisp white shirts and bow ties, wanted to use their special day to make more than just a fashion statement.

This is how beautiful @mattykerr26 and @jimmykerr2611 wedding was 🙏💛❤️🎉💃🎁🍰 #lovewins #loveismattyandjimmy #theydecidedonforever #loveislove #samesexmarriage #marriageequality A photo posted by Therese Kerr (@theresekerr) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

“Let's make 2017 the year that everyone gets to do 'I do' #australianmarriageequality #ame #sayidodownunder,” Wright wrote in a December 31 Instagram, tagging an account for Pokolbin Pride, Hunter Valley’s festival for the LGBT and intersex community.

Therese also took a powerful stance against Australia’s government, which doesn’t legally recognize same-sex marriages. “Through the universal power of love that is and surrounds all of us, yesterday @mattykerr26 @jimmykerr2611 were married in front of 284 of their much loved and treasured family and friends in Australia,” she wrote December 30. “Even though Australia with its archaic beliefs does not yet recognize same sex marriage, in our eyes, in the eyes of Matty and Jimmy's family and friends and by the law of the universe that overrides all, Matty and Jimmy are married and have started a new and beautiful life together. We don't need an Australian Government or a law to tell us what love is or isn’t.”

