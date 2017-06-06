Selena Gomez Wears Six Outfits in One Day — See Them All!

Robert Kamau/GC Images

She wasn’t kidding when Selena Gomez sang she wants to look good for you! The Singer put her closet on display on Monday, June 5, Iin NYC when she mastered six outfit changes throughout the day.

The 13 Reasons Why executive producer's first outfit of the day was a chic navy-blue Jacquemus wrap dress that ended inches above her knees. Gomez, 24, paired the fitted dress with Louis Vuitton’s crystal flower sandals that sell for $1,060. The ankle strap sandal is made of black goat suede and a transparent heel. The singer kept her hair loose and her makeup light.



Next, Gomez made her way to Elvis Duran and The Morning Show. There she slipped into outfit No. 2, a long, bright orange Christopher Kane dress that featured a high slit and low neckline. Gomez opted to keep her Louis Vuitton sandals as well as her hair and makeup.

For Gomez’s third stop, SiriusXM, She wore a black mini dress over a white long-sleeved top. She continued her run in Louis Vuitton sandals and loose hair, but applied a blood-orange lip tint that added a nice pop of color to her ensemble.



The singer’s following outfit was drastically different. This time Gomez modeled a hot pink Miu Miu belted jumpsuit with a white parrot print and two large silver sequined cats on the upper right of the suit. She pulled her hair into a messy pony tail and traded her Louis Vuittons for a pair of silver Gianvito Rossi heels.

Gomez’s fifth outfit was for her arrival at Music Choice studios. She wore a black and white striped dress and a black leather jacket, and stepped back into her Louis Vuitton sandals.

For her final look of the day — and possibly her favorite, judging by the three Instagram photos she posted of herself in this dress, — the former Disney star wore a Mimi Wade cream colored slip dress with black lace accents and a plunging neckline. She finished off her look with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels. Gomez’s last outfit of the day gave off total sultry vibes, perfect for date night with her bae, The Weeknd.



Tell Us: Which of her six outfits do you like best?

