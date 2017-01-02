Cheers to 2017! Serena Williams flashed her new engagement ring while heading to an airport in New Zealand with fiancéé Alexis Ohanian on Monday, January 2. PHOTOS: Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2016 The tennis champ looked casual chic in a grey duster coat, white T-shirt and a pair of daisy dukes, which she wore over black fishnet tights. She offered a glimpse of her ring, which features a simple band, while texting on her iPhone.

The newly engaged couple were photographed while boarding a helicopter. The duo rang in the New Year in Auckland, New Zealand. PHOTOS: Celebrity Weddings 2016: See the Photos! As previously reported, Williams announced her engagement to the Reddit cofounder via Reddit on Thursday, December 29. In a thread titled “I Said Yes,” the sports star shared their romantic proposal story, revealing that Ohanian surprised her by flying her to Rome, where they had their first date.



“I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own ‘charming’ / Back to where our stars first collide / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / isaidyes," she shared.

The tech guru responded to her poem and wrote: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed the two were dating back in October 2015. According to an insider, the pair hit if off after meeting at a lunch.

