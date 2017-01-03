Bryan Bedder/Getty

Yes, Serena Williams knows you want to see her engagement ring from fiancé Alexis Ohanian up close — but she's going to keep it from you a little longer.



Instead of sharing the seemingly obligatory #ringselfie, the tennis champ, 35, posted a pic of a silver band topped with a miniature taco via Instagram on Monday, January 2, writing, "Sneak peek. ❤️ It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering."

Despite the secrecy, when Williams did finally emerge for the first time postengagement that same day in New Zealand, she was sporting two bands: a thick gold ring on one hand and a thin white bauble on the other. But there's no official confirmation yet as to whether either — or neither — is the ring.



Sneak peek. ❤️It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering. A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

The four-time Olympic gold medal winner announced her engagement to the Reddit founder, 33, via — what else? — Reddit on December 29. "I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own ‘charming’ / Back to where our stars first collide / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / isaidyes," she wrote.



Ohanian responded to the poem with, "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

