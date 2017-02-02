Don’t hurt yourself! Beyonce couldn’t just pose in regular ol’ Hanes for her pregnancy announcement, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, February 1. Instead, the 20-time Grammy Award winner, who’s expecting twins with husband Jay Z, chose a purposely mismatched bra and panty set for the post, which has already racked up over 5 million likes.

The mom of Blue Ivy, 5, wore a $130 burgundy Agent Provocateur Lorna Scalloped Embroidered Tulle Underwired Bra decorated with pink bows, scalloped edging and satin bows with rosebuds at the center. She teamed the bra with $95 bottoms in her favorite color, blue: the Dauphine Powder Blue Panty with a high waist and ruffles on the sides. Queen Bey accessorized with a green mesh net veil over her dark blonde hair and opted for a matte red lip as she cradled her bump in the photo.



“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the Lemonade musician captioned the Instagram image. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters”

Some eagle-eyed Beyhive members suspect that their fearless leader might be hinting at the gender of her babies with the colors of her separates. “Yall gotta pay attention to the hints Beyonce drops. she has on a pink bra and blue panties.Girls love when their stuff match.Clever B,” a tweeter posted on February 1. Another agreed. “Am I the only one who thinks Beyoncé told us the gender of her twins! She has a pink bow on her bra and a blue like cloth on her leg!”

Despite the speculation, the Carters are thrilled with the news — and the prospect of a bigger family. “They are ecstatic," a source tells Us Weekly. "They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It’s even better than they wished for. Blue is so excited to be a big sister!”

