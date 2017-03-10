Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Even though today’s weather on the East Coast says otherwise, spring has sprung in Reese Witherspoon’s world.

All eyes were on the Big Little Lies actress when she stepped out in the most adorable floral Draper James dress on Wednesday, March 8, in Los Angeles. Witherspoon stunned in a cap-sleeved Dunaway Vines Ruffle Knit Dress ($195), which hit right above the knee and showed off her enviable legs.



While the ultraflattering crimson dress certainly was the focal point of the outfit, the mom of Eva, Deacon and Tennessee took the eye-catching look a step further with simple accessories. Witherspoon chose nude sandals as her shoe of choice and opted for a light pink bucket bag to carry around her essentials.



The Louisiana-born entrepreneur is no stranger to modeling the Draper James brand, which is named in honor of her Southern paternal grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon.



In fact, the knit number was Witherspoon’s second look of the day. She was also spotted out and about with a friend in West Hollywood earlier that morning clad in a Draper James Ruffle Chambray Button Down, which she paired with a darker denim skirt and the same nude sandals.

For those who aren’t lucky enough to be able to stop into Draper James’ brick-and-mortar stores in Nashville and Dallas, both the dress and jean top are currently available to purchase on draperjames.com.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!