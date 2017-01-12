Now, there's a 180! Three days after making her official Hollywood debut as Miss Golden Globe (alongside her sisters Sophia and Scarlet), Sistine Stallone is starring in Love magazine's next-to-last Advent video — wearing a whole lot less than she wore on the red carpet.



In the clip, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's second daughter, 18, strips down to a sheer bra and matching lace-trimmed underwear, occasionally topped by a fur-accented motorcycle jacket. It was shot by Doug Inglish and is set to the tune of The Runaways' "Cherry Bomb," which Sistine dances around to, showing off her lithe frame.



The clip's release comes the same week that Sistine and her sisters appeared at the 2017 Golden Globes as the ceremony's first trio of Miss Golden Globes. At a Globes luncheon the Wednesday before, Sistine told Us Weekly, "We really do know how amazing this chance is, and we took it, and I'm so happy I'm doing it with them. We really are this close! I know it sounds like we're just pretending, but we really are extremely close."



Sistine also dished to Us on what it was like getting the call. "We were all sitting in the family room, and my dad called us in as if we were going to get some tragic news," she recalled. "I was like, 'Oh God, someone died!' We were ready to take it, like holding each other's hand, like, 'Oh God, who died, something sad is happening.' But he said, 'I got the call: You’re going to be Miss Golden Globes,' and we freaked out! My mom blasted the music, dogs were barking and we were dancing!"



George Pimentel/WireImage.com

Once the excitement subsided, however, Sly put his girls to work. "My dad has given me the advice to speak loud and clear and have great posture — don’t fall,” the Rocky star's eldest daughter, Sophia, 20, told Us. "He actually makes me train in heels for an hour every day! He doesn't want me to fall!" (For the record, not one of the girls slipped during the ceremony.)



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your inbox.



