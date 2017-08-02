Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sofía Vergara is the highest paid actress on TV ($41.5 million, anyone?), she has huge licensing deals with SharkNinja Coffee and Rooms to Go, her perfume line is in an international success — and she's showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The 45-year-old Modern Family star just announced her latest venture: EBY, a subscription-based underwear company that will benefit women.

The brand, which launches on September 25, will create everyday seamless panties with special technology that prevents riding and sliding. The lightweight undergarments will be available in thong, cheeky, brief, g-string, bikini and boyshort styles. Customers can select their sizes and cuts online, and get customized underwear packages delivered monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly.

But the best part of Vergara's new brand is that it gives back. Ten percent of all EBY sales go to the Seven Bar Foundation, which empowers women to rise up from poverty and into business.

"I have had the luxury of being able to grow my ideas into successful business ventures over the past 10 years," Vergara said in a Tuesday, August 1, press release. "I want to be able to pass that on to other women in need. I want to be able to provide women with the tools to start their own business as an exit out of poverty. EBY does that with its microfinancing model. There’s nothing sexier than being your own boss."

Added Seven Bar Foundation co-founder Renata M. Black, "When Sofia and I met it was clear that EBY was an extension of her – powerful and provocative. Sofia has a deep appreciation of what it takes to become a successful woman in business and it was only natural she would create this entry point for other women. If we were going to empower women together, of course we were going to do it with killer underwear. Not everyone can go join the Peace Corps but you can make a conscious choice of the first thing you put on in the morning and we created that choice through EBY. I could not be more excited for the world to experience Sofia how I have witnessed her as a visionary, innovator and entrepreneur."

